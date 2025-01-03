PF faction Acting Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says talks are ongoing between opposition political parties to consider fielding one candidate in the Petauke by-election. And Nyirenda says UPND has begun early campaigns in Petauke because President Hakainde Hichilema is not popular there. In an interview, Nyirenda was however quick to mention that it might be possible that some political parties would want to field their own candidates in a bid to test their popularity on the ground. “There are discussions to field a single candidate. But as usual people sometimes, they always want to test their muscles around them. So, for us we wish to work with all the opposition and that’s why we are still in talks. I’m...



