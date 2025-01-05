Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Chongwe have arrested seven suspects involved in stealing 16 animals from Nyelele Village and Nyimba District. According to a statement issued by Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Sunday, Chongwe Police Station received information from a concerned member of the public regarding suspicious activities involving the sale of a carcass at Soweto Market. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that on January 4, 2025, at approximately 17:00 hours, Chongwe police station received information from a concerned member of the public regarding suspicious activities involving the sale of a carcass at Soweto Market. The carcass was loaded onto a Mitsubishi Canter, registration number CAD 2751, white in colour, and part of it had already been sold to a...