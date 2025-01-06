ZAMBIA Medical Association president Dr Kaumba Tolopu says the country needs to be proactive and not wait for Mpox cases to become overwhelming before taking the disease seriously. On Friday, Health Minister Dr Elijah Muchima revealed that his ministry had recorded the fourth Mpox case involving a one-year-old boy in Kitwe. In an interview, Saturday, Dr Tolopu said there was need to manage the existing Mpox cases to prevent the numbers from increasing. “The key is more or less to be proactive rather than reactive and so we do not have to stand and wait until the numbers are so significant and overwhelming because what that will do in advent is that it will just overwhelm the system and we’ve...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here