HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says the country has recorded 238 cumulative cholera cases as of February 10, 2025. Muchima says the one cholera case recorded in Lusaka was of an individual who had travelled in from Western Province. Speaking during a press briefing, Monday, Muchima also disclosed that in the last 24 hours, three suspected Mpox cases were recorded in Lusaka and the patients were isolated as investigations took place. “As you are all aware, my ministry has been responding to cholera outbreaks and alerts across the country with the Copperbelt Province recording the highest number of confirmed cases. The Ministry of Health is also responding to Mpox outbreak predominantly in Lusaka district, however, the Mpox outbreak is under...



