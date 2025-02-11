THE latest Auditor General’s report on parastatal bodies has revealed that the Zambia Statistics Agency spent K10,026,252 meant for conducting the Census of Population and Housing on unrelated activities such as settling allowances. The report also revealed that the Agency engaged four suppliers for the procurement of various goods and services worth K55,125,000 and US$10,053,200 without clearance from the Attorney General. According to the report, K28,850,230 was paid out as fuel imprest, but there were no activity reports availed for audit scrutiny to establish whether activities were undertaken. “Section 11 (1) (j) of the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018 states, ‘A controlling officer is responsible for planning and controlling of revenue collection and expenditure of public funds...



