Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro addressing the media during a press briefing at the ECZ head office in Lusaka on Monday 13th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has always held one-day youth conferences whenever there are Council Chairperson and National Assembly by-elections as part of its broader stakeholder engagement efforts. ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro has also urged stakeholders to report alleged vote-buying in the just ended by-elections to the Anti-Corruption Commission. He was reacting to an article by PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba, in which Mwamba accused ECZ of mischief alongside the UPND in Petauke, claiming that the Commission sponsored youth groups and funded media coverage. “Deep Lessons from Petauke – When the Will of the People cannot be Bought or Subverted. UPND sank in the biggest number of resources in the Petauke...