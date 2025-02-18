Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu (r) with the European Union Ambassador to Zambia H.E. Karolina Stasiak (l) during a courtesy call visit at the Minister's office in Lusaka on Monday 17th February 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

EUROPEAN Union Ambassador to Zambia Karolina Stasiak says the Union has secured €153 million for the implementation for the Nexus Energy-Water for Zambia (NEWZA) project. And Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu says the country has not made new significant investments in the water and sanitation sector. Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Nzovu, Ambassador Stasiak said €153 million was secured after a successful mid-term review of the NEWZA project which started in 2021. She said the €153 million was meant for the period 2025 to 2027. “It is an important meeting today. Zambia is a very important partner in Africa for the EU and a like-minded one. I think our long-standing partnership has thrived; we are...