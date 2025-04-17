POLICE are searching for a Chinese national identified as Sun Yongjiu, an employee of Shanghai Engineering Company Zambia, after he allegedly stabbed his colleague multiple times following a dispute over a chair. According to Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred at a company construction site in Olympia Park area in Lusaka. Hamoonga explained that the victim had taken a chair from the company’s offices to the construction site, citing his inability to stand for extended periods due to health challenges. He added that the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, and during the fight, Sun Yongjiu allegedly produced a kitchen knife and stabbed his colleague multiple times. “Emmasdale Police Station, through Garden Police Post, received...



