AUXILIARY Bishop of Chipata Gabriel Msipu Phiri says it is important for government to continuously engage the church and other stakeholders, owing to the current economic and political situation. And Bishop Msipu says government should not only feel the need to engage traditional leaders during campaigns. In an interview, Bishop Msipu, however, noted that some members of parliament were doing a good job when it comes to being in touch with their electorates. “The issue of engagement by the government is very important, more especially looking at our current situation. Our economic, political situation, I think there’s need to engage not only the Catholic church and its leaders but also other church leaders, they are also partners in one way...



