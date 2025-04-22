THE Media Self Regulation Council of Zambia (MSCZ) has acknowledged and welcomed a statement from President Hakainde Hichilema that he is totally and unequivocally opposed to the obnoxious Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill. Yesterday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema had reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding press freedom, media self-regulation and the right to free expression. In a statement, Hamasaka said President Hichilema had opposed the bill, which seeks to regulate the media. “President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding press freedom, media self-regulation and the right to free expression. The draft bill in question, advocated by the Media Liaison Committee and not a government initiative, is opposed by the President as it...



