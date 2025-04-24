PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Pope Francis was a fair man who reached out to everyone in the world in need of support. Speaking after signing the book of condolences at the Apostolic Nunciature, Thursday, President Hichilema said the world had lost a good man. “First and foremost, we express our sincere condolences on the passing on of Fr Francis. I did visit the Vatican [during] my early visits, once I took the Presidency, I had a very good meeting with the holy man. We were aware of his illness for sometime and we all believed he would get better but unfortunately, God gives and God takes away. When it takes us away, we don’t know, only he knows, how he...



