KASAMA PF member of parliament Sibongile Mwamba says Zambia is doing very well on the global map in terms of its economic outlook despite having some challenges. Speaking after the Global Parliamentary Forum (GPF) meeting, Sunday, Mwamba said there were countries which were doing far less than Zambia. “My take home from the meeting was that Zambia is actually doing very well on the global map. We may have our own challenges but as a country that is in the low-income bracket, we are really doing our best. At global level the views on Zambia are actually very positive. I also wish to state that during the time of the meeting, it was noted that the world is facing some...