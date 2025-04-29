PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says although many people think golf is about alcohol, late former President Kenneth Kaunda played golf but never drunk alcohol. The Head of State says Zambia’s Founding Father should be remembered as a leader who tirelessly advocated for unity and reconciliation across the African continent. He says Cabinet Office and State House must reflect on former President Kaunda’s path by ensuring they deliver efficient services to Zambia. And Zambia’s High Commissioner to Malawi Colonel Panji Kaunda, a son to the first president, says President Hichilema’s love for his father is true because he has shown the will to commemorate the Kenneth Kaunda Day. Speaking during the Gold Tournament Prize Giving Ceremony on the Occasion of Kenneth Kaunda...