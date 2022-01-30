Accept Terms & Conditions

News Diggers Logo
    Terms and Conditions

    Last updated: 21st November 2021
    In these terms and conditions News Diggers! Media Limited will be referred to as "News Diggers!". These Terms and Conditions apply to all subscription plans. General Conditions:
    • A News Diggers! ePaper digital subscription account is valid only for one user. Subscribers who share login details with third persons may have their subscriptions terminated without refund upon verification of proof.
    • Usernames and passwords are not otherwise transferable, and the News Diggers! digital membership may only be used for non-commercial purposes.
    • Membership is not available to subscribers who have previously breached the News Diggers! subscription terms and conditions.
    • For payments made via the Merchant 543 KonseKonse, the subscription is expected to start within a maximum period of 10 minutes.
    • For other payments, activation will only be done upon confirmation of proof of payment.
    • Once the subscription is activated, a notification will be sent to the subscriber via the email address provided.
    • The price of the subscription will be displayed at the time of purchase. Any changes made to the subscription prices without notice will not affect active subscribers until the expiry of the existing subscription period.
    • All payments are made in advance.
    Refund Policy
    • News Diggers! will refund clients where the choice to cancel an existing subscription has been necessitated by breach of the Terms of Conditions by News Diggers! or Website error that prevents access to content.
    • In the case of intermittent loss of service or temporary website error, News Diggers! will be obliged to compensate the subscribers with an extension of subscription commensurate to the time lapse of service lost. Any extra extensions will be at the company's discretion.
    • Any refunds made shall be calculated based on the remaining duration of the subscription period, rather than the full amount paid at the start of the subscription.
    • A client can make claim for a commensurate subscription extension in an event that the activation period exceeded the prescribed 10 minutes. This only applies to automated digital payments such as 543 KonseKonse.
    • Subscribers cannot suspend their Digital Membership and any cancellations made at their volition will not be refunded.

    THE DIGGERS

    Joseph Mwenda
    Joseph Mwenda
    Editor-In-Chief
    Mukosha Funga Njenga
    Mukosha Funga Njenga
    Managing Editor
    Tenson Mkhala
    Tenson Mkhala
    Photo Journalist
    Elias Banda
    Elias Banda
    General Manager
    Sipilisiwe Ncube
    Sipilisiwe Ncube
    Reporter
    Zondiwe Mbewe
    Zondiwe Mbewe
    Reporter
    Julia Malunga
    Julia Malunga
    Reporter
    Natasha Sakala
    Natasha Sakala
    Reporter
    Ulande Nkomesha
    Ulande Nkomesha
    Reporter
    Zanji Sinkala
    Zanji Sinkala
    Reporter

    CONTACT DETAILS

  • 23 Parirenyatwa Road
    Rhodes Park
    P.O. Box 32147
    Lusaka, Zambia

    Telephone or WhatsApp:
    +26-097-7708285
    +26-095-3424603
    +26-096-5815078

    Email:
    diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
    editor [at] diggers [dot] news

