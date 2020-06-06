    • diggers_cut_logo
    motto
    Terms and Conditions

    Last updated: 6th June 2020

    In these terms and conditions News Diggers! Media Limited will be referred to as “News Diggers!”.

    • These Terms and Conditions apply to all subscription plans.
    • A News Diggers! ePaper digital subscription account is yours alone. If you share your login details with other people, your account may be terminated.
    • Your username and password are not otherwise transferable.
    • Your Digital Membership may be used for non-commercial purposes only.
    • Membership is not available to any person who has previously breached any of our subscription terms and conditions.
    • Your Digital Membership will commence immediately on confirmation by us of your payment. Confirmation of acceptance will be provided to you via your nominated email address or any other suitable method.
    • The price of the subscription will be displayed at the time of purchase. News Diggers! may amend the pricing schedule by giving 7 days prior notice to you.
    • News Diggers! will not change the pricing for a plan period or fixed term subscription during that fixed term.
    • All payments are made in advance.
    • It is your obligation to advise us of any changes to your payment account details.
    • You cannot suspend your Digital Membership. You can only cancel it.
    • Your Subscription will continue until cancelled by either one of us. You may cancel your Subscription by contacting us at the listed contact details on this website.
    • You must provide a minimum of 24 hours’ notice, if you want to cancel your subscription. Cancellations will take effect at the end of the current subscription period.
    • News Diggers! may cancel your subscription at any time on reasonable notice. Where cancellation by us is due to your breach of our terms and conditions, we are under no obligation to provide any refund or notice.

  • Trending

  • Archives

  • <
    June 2020
    >
    MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
    1234567
    891011121314
    15161718192021
    22232425262728
    2930     
           
        123
    45678910
    11121314151617
    18192021222324
    25262728293031
           
      12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    27282930   
           
          1
    2345678
    9101112131415
    16171819202122
    23242526272829
    3031     
         12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    242526272829 
           
      12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728293031  
           
          1
    2345678
    9101112131415
    16171819202122
    23242526272829
    3031     
        123
    45678910
    11121314151617
    18192021222324
    252627282930 
           
     123456
    78910111213
    14151617181920
    21222324252627
    28293031   
           
          1
    2345678
    9101112131415
    16171819202122
    23242526272829
    30      
       1234
    567891011
    12131415161718
    19202122232425
    262728293031 
           
    1234567
    891011121314
    15161718192021
    22232425262728
    293031    
           
         12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930
           
      12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728293031  
           
    1234567
    891011121314
    15161718192021
    22232425262728
    2930     
           
        123
    45678910
    11121314151617
    18192021222324
    25262728293031
           
        123
    45678910
    11121314151617
    18192021222324
    25262728   
           
     123456
    78910111213
    14151617181920
    21222324252627
    28293031   
           
         12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930
    31      
       1234
    567891011
    12131415161718
    19202122232425
    2627282930  
           
    1234567
    891011121314
    15161718192021
    22232425262728
    293031    
           
         12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930
           
      12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728293031  
           
          1
    2345678
    9101112131415
    16171819202122
    23242526272829
    3031     
        123
    45678910
    11121314151617
    18192021222324
    252627282930 
           
     123456
    78910111213
    14151617181920
    21222324252627
    28293031   
           
          1
    2345678
    9101112131415
    16171819202122
    23242526272829
    30      
       1234
    567891011
    12131415161718
    19202122232425
    262728293031 
           
       1234
    567891011
    12131415161718
    19202122232425
    262728    
           
    1234567
    891011121314
    15161718192021
    22232425262728
    293031    
           
        123
    45678910
    11121314151617
    18192021222324
    25262728293031
           
      12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    27282930   
           
          1
    2345678
    9101112131415
    16171819202122
    23242526272829
    3031     
        123
    45678910
    11121314151617
    18192021222324
    252627282930 
           
     123456
    78910111213
    14151617181920
    21222324252627
    28293031   
           
         12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930
    31      
       1234
    567891011
    12131415161718
    19202122232425
    2627282930  
           
    1234567
    891011121314
    15161718192021
    22232425262728
    293031    
           
         12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930
           
      12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728293031  
           
      12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728     
           
          1
    2345678
    9101112131415
    16171819202122
    23242526272829
    3031     
       1234
    567891011
    12131415161718
    19202122232425
    262728293031 
           
     123456
    78910111213
    14151617181920
    21222324252627
    282930    
           
         12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930
    31      

    • LATEST NEWS

    THE DIGGERS

    Joseph Mwenda
    Joseph Mwenda
    Editor-In-Chief
    Mukosha Funga
    Mukosha Funga
    News Editor
    Stuart Lisulo
    Stuart Lisulo
    Deputy News Editor
    Tenson Mkhala
    Tenson Mkhala
    Senior Reporter
    Mirriam Chabala
    Mirriam Chabala
    Reporter
    Elias Banda
    Elias Banda
    Reporter
    Sipilisiwe Ncube
    Sipilisiwe Ncube
    Reporter
    Zondiwe Mbewe
    Zondiwe Mbewe
    Reporter
    Abraham Kalito
    Abraham Kalito
    Reporter
    Julia Malunga
    Julia Malunga
    Reporter
    Natasha Sakala
    Natasha Sakala
    Reporter
    Ulande Nkomesha
    Ulande Nkomesha
    Reporter

    CONTACT DETAILS

  • Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
    off Alex Chola Road
    Nyumba Yanga
    P.O. Box 32147
    Lusaka, Zambia

    Telephone or WhatsApp:
    +26-097-7708285
    +26-095-3424603
    +26-096-5815078

    Email:
    diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
    editor [at] diggers [dot] news

    • ©2016 - 2020 News Diggers! Media