Last updated: 6th June 2020
In these terms and conditions News Diggers! Media Limited will be referred to as “News Diggers!”.
- These Terms and Conditions apply to all subscription plans.
- A News Diggers! ePaper digital subscription account is yours alone. If you share your login details with other people, your account may be terminated.
- Your username and password are not otherwise transferable.
- Your Digital Membership may be used for non-commercial purposes only.
- Membership is not available to any person who has previously breached any of our subscription terms and conditions.
- Your Digital Membership will commence immediately on confirmation by us of your payment. Confirmation of acceptance will be provided to you via your nominated email address or any other suitable method.
- The price of the subscription will be displayed at the time of purchase. News Diggers! may amend the pricing schedule by giving 7 days prior notice to you.
- News Diggers! will not change the pricing for a plan period or fixed term subscription during that fixed term.
- All payments are made in advance.
- It is your obligation to advise us of any changes to your payment account details.
- You cannot suspend your Digital Membership. You can only cancel it.
- Your Subscription will continue until cancelled by either one of us. You may cancel your Subscription by contacting us at the listed contact details on this website.
- You must provide a minimum of 24 hours’ notice, if you want to cancel your subscription. Cancellations will take effect at the end of the current subscription period.
- News Diggers! may cancel your subscription at any time on reasonable notice. Where cancellation by us is due to your breach of our terms and conditions, we are under no obligation to provide any refund or notice.