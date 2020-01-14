PF and UPND must criminalise Tribalism if they truly detest it

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 14 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 14 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 13 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube in Chipata on 13 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 13 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
PF and UPND must criminalise Tribalism if they truly detest itBy Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020
Through out the Patriotic Front campaign in all the previous election years, we have heard them preach against tribalism. In their preaching against tribalism, they label opposition political parties, especially the UPND, as culprits. But the truth is that the ruling PF is just as tribal as the UPND, if not worse.
As a matter of fact, the PF tribalism is so dangerous that it is responsible for dividing the country because it is fuelled by factionalism. What we have in Zambia – and this has been the case for many years – is a faction of Northerners and Easterners wishing to perpetuate the monopoly of the power to govern.
The reason why the UPND is perceived to be a tribal party is because, although there is no such written agenda, the founders of the party have endeavoured to challenge the factionalism perpetuated by the Northern and Eastern regions. In the process, the opposition party has fallen in the trap of regionalism itself.
But if the truth is to be said plainly, whatever tribalism the UPND is guilty of, the PF is just as guilty. The same reason why a northerner cannot be accepted to lead the UPND is the same reason why the PF cannot accept a Southerner to lead the ruling party. It is tribalism fuelled by a fierce battle of factionalism.
But this cannot be left to continue, especially as we head into next year’s election campaigns. The PF should not be pointing fingers at the opposition over a ‘crime’ that they are guilty of themselves. They must first address the tribalism which is inherent within the PF itself. On the other hand, the UPND, which is the biggest opposition party in the country should try harder to lose the tribal tag. They must do introspection and try to find out why some ordinary Zambians don’t feel at home in the party; why they don’t feel sold to the UPND manifesto.
The people who came up with the 50 per cent plus one vote threshold in the Constitution were trying to address this. They were trying to say “let’s not have a minority leader who can get a few votes from one region and goes ahead to rule the country.” Instead, they wanted a leader who would be able to unite the whole country.
Unfortunately, tribalism has been looked at with a very casual approach, whereby the politicians who are gaining mileage out of this don’t see how it is now penetrating the workplace and the damage it is causing to national building.
It is for this reason that we hold the view that these two major political players who are aspiring to lead this country and have the numbers in the National Assembly must introduce legislation to criminalize tribalism. If both the PF and UPND truly detest tribalism, let’s see some bipartisan support for this kind of legislation.
Zambians must say no to this type of politics where big tribes try to dominate minority groups because this route will see this country denied an opportunity of being led by selfless, devoted citizens who hail from the so-called small tribes. It must stop before it engulfs our country. There is not a singe province in Zambia that belongs to one tribe. In Southern Province, it’s not only the Tongas that live there, there are Toka-Leyas and others. In Western Province, it’s not only the Lozis, there are also Mbundas who hail from there. Northern Province is not for Bembas, there are Mambwes and the Namwangas who can claim ownership of the region too. It is the same in Eastern Province where the Ngonis, Chewas, Nsengas and Tumbukas comingle without one tribe claiming to own the region.
Citizens must now see that politicians, for selfish interests, will always try to use tribalism to advance their political agendas. If they refuse to move towards the legislation of criminalising tribalism, people must take this as confirmation that in the eyes of the politicians, tribalism is a necessary weapon for campaigns. They want to manipulate citizens based on this tribalism factor, when in fact, they are fueling it.
Like we have stated before, it cannot be that since Mr Hakainde Hichilema is the biggest threat to President Edgar Lungu’s stay in power, then every Tonga is, by default, a member of the opposition. That is impossible. But the PF has succeeded to paint this picture. It is for this reason that Tongas in the civil service work in fear while those outside are denied jobs simply because of their surnames.
The danger with what the PF is doing is that once the tables turn, the surnames they have been victimising for so many years will want to revenge. There will be massive job losses from government targeting Northerners and Easterners. Is this the Zambia we want to build? Those in power must learn to treat others the way they wish to be treated when they fall from grace.
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- PF and UPND must criminalise Tribalism if they truly detest it - 14 Jan 2020
- 235 MPs for what? You’re failing to fund 156 constituencies! - 12 Jan 2020
- Let Lungu rest, but reflect on corruption and the collapsed economy - 10 Jan 2020
- Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che - 9 Jan 2020
- We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within - 6 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya (4,925 views)
- IMF package will be bitter, it won’t be about tightening belts but skirts - Nawakwi (2,116 views)
- Zambia will overcome all setbacks - Lungu (2,019 views)
- 1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident (1,757 view)
- Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workers (1,090 view)
- Kamanga confirms FAZ has chosen next Chipolopolo gaffer
- Lusaka woman in court over fake job deal
- The Significance of Village Chickens in Building Economically Resilient Rural Households
- US-Iran tension may affect Zambia’s economy – Kanyama
- PF and UPND must criminalise Tribalism if they truly detest it
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Kamanga confirms FAZ has chosen next Chipolopolo gaffer14 Jan 2020
-
Lusaka woman in court over fake job deal14 Jan 2020
-
The Significance of Village Chickens in Building Economically Resilient Rural Households14 Jan 2020
-
US-Iran tension may affect Zambia’s economy – Kanyama14 Jan 2020
-
PF and UPND must criminalise Tribalism if they truly detest it14 Jan 2020
-
Lusaka police nab 8 for burning church14 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
If PF were serious about Bill#10, they should have addressed this detestable issue of tribalism. But because they are the architects and embrace tribalism,the matter does not appear anywhere in Bill#10
Tonga tribalism is not the danger to One Zambia One Nation. It is the bemba hegemony, which under PF has degenerated into fascism which is destroying Zambia’s unity and peace. In Zambia, it is tribal to criticise a bemba. People are entitled to Econpmical, Social and Cultural Rights, it follows that there nothing wrong in people manifesting their ethnic identity in as far as it does not go against the common good. There is provision for this in the UN charter and effort is made to prevent minorities from being overrun by the powerful majorities.