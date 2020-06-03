Zambians are

already fatigued

with PF scandals

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the people will soon get fed up of PF if some undisciplined top officials are left unchecked and scandals continue to characterise the ruling party. The Head of State said this when he addressed party officials in Kasempa last Friday, stressing that the same way that people got fed up with UNIP and MMD, they would also get fed up with PF because of scandals.

"The people that saw UNIP get out of power are the undisciplined members of that party, the people who killed MMD out of government are the undisciplined members and the members who will remove us as PF, are the undisciplined members in the party. People got fed up of the chairman in the UNIP days because he was busy looking at other people's things and getting land and all those things, people got fed up. Similarly, people got fed up with MMD because they were allocating land illegally and doing all sorts of things, people got fed up. Sooner than later, people will get fed up of PF if we allow ourselves to be dominated by thugs and criminals in the name of leaders. So for that reason, don't expect that you will get the support from the party, from the President, from the chairman, from the Vice-President [or from] any of us the top leadership in the party if you misbehave because you are leaders. We will deal with you,” said President Lungu.

It is good to hear that the the President is still concerned about the image of his government. We thought he stopped caring about that a long time ago, looking at how much rot has taken place under his watch. Hearing the Head of State warn his party officials that Zambians would get fed up of PF if they keep embroiling themselves in scandals was pleasing. This is the kind of message that we want to hear from State House. This is what it means to provide governance oversight. When a President keeps quiet in the face of criminality involving ruling party officials, it gives the impression that those illegalities are committed with your blessings. So we commend the President for pointing this out to his party.

But we have some bad news for Mr Lungu...