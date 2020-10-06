SO much has been said about the call for application and the recruitment exercise going on the Ministry of Defence. The corruption and nepotism in the selection process is one thing to talk about and the academic qualifications required is another. Indeed, demanding for 12 points from high school graduates wishing to join the military is a little less than realistic. If a person who finished grade 12 with 13 points cannot find a job in the Zambia National Service, it means we are creating an unemployment volcano that will...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.