NEWS from Kasama is that the State has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka and three others were charged with aggravated robbery. Mr Mucheleka and his fellow UPND members, Elias Mubanga, Samuel Ngwira and Chishimba Bwalya, have been in remand prison since September 14 when they were picked up by police and denied bail on grounds that the charge leveled against them was non-bailable. This development comes only a week after we predicted that the Mucheleka case would be disposed of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.