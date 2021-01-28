ONE of the most important roles of a newspaper is to inform the public about matters that affect them. The media plays a critical role in safeguarding public interests by simply informing the public. A newspaper does not create the news, it simply reports the news. One of our sacred duties as journalists is to follow the news wherever it leads us and report it. This is why you have journalists reporting from warzones and endangering their own lives for the sake of news. Such journalists are respecting the duty...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.