A Youth carrying the Cross of Jesus Christ during Good Friday with several faithful following the proceedings at Lusaka's at St Ignatius Parish on April 19, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THIS long weekend, Christians across the world are doing what they have been doing for thousands of years – celebrating the Way of Christ, leading to his crucifixion and resurrection. According to Christian belief, Easter is considered to be the most important day on the calendar, owing to the necessity of the resurrection in establishing that Jesus was who He said He was and that the promises made about Him were true. Hope is a powerful thing. Hope is a necessary thing for our survival. Without hope, without us leaning…...