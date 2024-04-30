WE cannot agree more with Muchinga Province United Church of Zambia Reverend Bishop Festus Chulu who, in calling for unity in diversity among citizens, pointed out that there is no tribe that is better than the other in our country. This is a very important message and it cannot pass without it being amplified. It is a sad reality that in Zambian politics, tribalism has become a divisive tool rather than a unifying force. While ordinary citizens go about their daily lives with little concern for the tribal identity of those around them, politicians have increasingly weaponized tribe for political gain and self-preservation. This trend is not only detrimental to the fabric of our society but also undermines the principles...



