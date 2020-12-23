Chibamba Kanyama from institute of directors speaks during Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2rd annual anti-money laundering conference at Sandy's creation lodge along Kafue road in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT still needs to clearly define their level of political will required to achieve the Economic Recovery Plan’s (ERP) objectives and attract a much-needed International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme, says economist Chibamba Kanyama. And Kanyama says introducing ground-breaking economic reforms can be suicidal on government’s part given Zambia’s current economic crisis. In an interview, Monday, Kanyama observed that government still needed to demonstrate their level of coordination required among the various government agencies to actualise the ERP’s objective of reviving growth as previous economic recovery plans failed owing to...