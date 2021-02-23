FIRST Quantum Minerals (FQM) Limited has posted an increased gross profit of over US $1.1 billion during its 2020 financial year ending December 31, mainly boosted by higher sales volumes of copper and gold. In a statement, the Canadian miner posted an increased gross profit of around US $1.1 billion last year, up from US $790 million earned in 2019, triggered by higher sales volumes of copper and gold. FQM stated that its gross profits, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), had benefited from higher realised copper...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.