THE Lusaka High Court has entered a judgement on admission and granted government a go-ahead to pull out of Nkana Alloy and Smelting Company Limited and repossess 30 percent of the black mountain in Kitwe. This is a matter in which Tiajin Maolin Science and Technology Company Limited and Nkana Alloy and Smelting Company Limited sued the State over its decision to pull out as a minority shareholder in Nkana Alloy and repossess 50 percent of the black mountain in Kitwe. Tiajin Maolin Science and Technology Company is the majority...
Menu