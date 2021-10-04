Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda at the induction meeting of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INFORMATION and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda says despite the scrapping of the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs, government will maintain the day of prayer and fasting which falls on October 18. In an interview, Kasanda said the prayer and fasting celebrations under the PF regime were not inclusive. “We are going to maintain it; we are maintaining the holiday and we are maintaining the day of prayer and fasting. In the PF, we had Christians for Lungu, we can’t have Christians for Lungu. Day for Prayer and Fasting...