POLICE on the Copperbelt have charged and arrested Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo for allegedly assaulting and unlawfully wounding two NDC members during the Roan by-election in 2019. In a statement, Friday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Lusambo had been released on bond and was scheduled to appear before the Luanshya Magistrates’ Court soon. “Police on the Copperbelt have charged and arrested Honourable Bowman Lusambo aged 43 of house number 36 Chamba Valley in Lusaka for the offences of Unlawful wounding and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (O.A.B.H)...



