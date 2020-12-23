GOVERNMENT still needs to clearly define their level of political will required to achieve the Economic Recovery Plan’s (ERP) objectives and attract a much-needed International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme, says economist Chibamba Kanyama. And Kanyama says introducing ground-breaking economic reforms can be suicidal on government’s part given Zambia’s current economic crisis. In an interview, Monday, Kanyama observed that government still needed to demonstrate their level of coordination required among the various government agencies to actualise the ERP’s objective of reviving growth as previous economic recovery plans failed owing to...
Menu