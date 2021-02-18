THE Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors (AMSC) says it is disappointed with the delay by the Ministry of Justice to sign a the statutory Instrument on local content which will prioritise Zambian suppliers and contractors in the mining sector. And AMSC says the takeover of Mopani Copper Mines by government will allow the proceeds from the copper sales to be channeled back into the country. Meanwhile, AMSC has predicted an increase in copper production to one million tonnes of finished copper in 2021. In a statement, Tuesday, AMSC president...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.