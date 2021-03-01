ADD president Charles Milupi has hailed the High Court ruling which quashed Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa’s decision to declare the Copperbelt Energy Corporation’s transmission and distribution lines as a common carrier, saying it sends a message to all investors that their assets are protected by law. On Friday, Lusaka High Court Judge Elita Mwikisa quashed Nkhuwa’s decision to declare Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC’s) transmission and distribution lines as a common carrier. According to her findings, judge Mwikisa said CEC was not fairly treated by the Minister who arbitrarily used his...



