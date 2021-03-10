Traders at Lusaka's Soweto market busy conducting their businesses in order to put food on their tables - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIA has recorded a 38.7 percent human development index value from 0.421 to 0.584 between 1990 and 2019, the 2020 Human development Report has revealed. The report, done by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), reveals that Zambia’s life expectancy at birth increased by 14.6 years to 63.9 years in 2019 from 49.2 years in 1990. “Zambia’s HDI value for 2019 is 0.584— which put the country in the medium human development category—positioning it at 146 out of 189 countries and territories. Between 1990 and 2019, Zambia’s HDI value increased...