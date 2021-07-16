LIUWA UPND aspiring member of parliament Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia’s economy will continue competing against poor economies like Zimbabwe if PF remains in power. In an interview, Thursday, Dr Musokotwane said with UPND in power, Zambia’s economy will be competing with high-performing countries like Rwanda, Mauritius and Malaysia. Dr Musokotwane who is also former Minister of Finance wondered why the PF were bragging that they had transformed the country when there were complaints regarding the high cost of living among the public. “Zambia overtook Zimbabwe’s economic performance a long...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.