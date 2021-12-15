ZESCO Limited public relations manager Hazel Zulu has revealed that the power utility company has lost over K7,800,000 to vandalism from the first to the third quarter of 2021. In a statement, Tuesday, Zulu stated that ZESCO was working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book. “Zesco Limited has lost a total of K7,831,497.28 to vandalism from the first to the third quarter of 2021. During the period under review, the Corporation recorded 721 cases of vandalism. The most vandalised items included both…...



