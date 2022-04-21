SHOPRITE country general manager Charles Bota says all their stores have run out of onion countrywide, adding that local farmers only manage to meet demand in terms of quality and volume during the onion season. On February 21, this year, the government announced a ban on the importation of onion and potatoes into the country until further notice. This followed a complaint raised by the Zambia National Farmers Union over the flooding of the local market with the commodities that can be produced locally. And responding to a press query,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.