Development Finance Associates Senior Partner Trevor Hambayi during the launch of the Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says the country cannot maintain stability of the exchange rate without a clear roadmap on dismantling debt. And Hambayi says despite the local currency recording some gains in the recent past, the business community is hesitant to reduce prices of commodities because of fluctuations. In an interview, Hambayi said stability would only be achieved once the country knew how much it would be paying on a monthly or annual basis towards debt dismantling. “The stability of the exchange rate cannot remain stable until we are able to…...