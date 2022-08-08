MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says the new bus fare recommendations by RTSA are official and final. Yesterday, Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia national chairman Sydney Chewe said members of the association have rejected the reduced bus fares which RTSA has proposed. Recently, the Road Transport and Safety Agency announced a reduction in bus fares effective August 7, 2022. This is due to the Energy Regulation Board’s decision to reduce the fuel pump prices by K3.56 per litre for petrol and K3.14 for diesel. RTSA head of public relations manager Fredrick Mubanga guided bus operators to revise bus fare charts and display them in all busses without fail. The agency reduced Intercity long distance bus fares…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.