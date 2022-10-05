COMMUNITY Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba has flagged off the farming inputs for the 2022/2023 farming season to all provinces under the Food Security Pack programme. Speaking during the event, Tuesday, Mwamba said over 200, 000 households were set to benefit from the programme. He explained that the Food Security Pack supported vulnerable but viable farmer households with farming inputs and accompanying services to improve production. “The Food Security Pack which we are flagging off today is an agricultural-based social protection programme which supports the poor and vulnerable but viable farmer households with farming inputs and accompanying services to improve production and productivity in order to enhance food security, self-sustainability and poverty reduction. The programme has three components:…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.