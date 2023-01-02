OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia president Kafula Mubanga has welcomed government’s decision to remove custom duty from petroleum products supplied in Zambia. This week, the Ministry of Energy wrote to Oil Marketing Companies informing them about the government’s decision to remove custom/import duty from petroleum products supplied in Zambia. In the letter dated December 27, 2022, the government stated that it had amended the Customs Duty Rate in chapter 27 of the Customs and Excise Act Cap 322 from 25 percent to free rate. And commenting on the development, Mubanga said this will attract more investment in the petroleum sector and force fuel prices down. “I think that is a correct direction that the government has taken at this…...



