TANZANIA Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) says it has purchased a 200-ton Well-Wagon to be used for transporting abnormal loads for the Julius Nyerere Hydro Power Plant from Dar es Salaam to Fuga Station. In a statement, TAZARA Head Public Relations Conrad Simuchile said the wagon was purchased at a cost of US$1 million. “A 200-ton Well-Wagon, which will be used for transporting Out of Gauge or abnormal loads such as turbines and other components for the Julius Nyerere Hydro Power Plant from Dar es Salaam to Fuga Station, has been purchased by TAZARA at a cost of US$ 1 million,” he said. “Since the project commenced in 2018, TAZARA has moved over 700,000 tons of cargo from the Port and…...



