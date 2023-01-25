ECONOMIST Noel Nkhoma says the Kwacha will continue to lose ground against major convertibles as long as KCM and Mopani issues are not resolved. In an interview, Nkhoma stressed the need to resolve issues around the mining sector, saying the industry would continue to be the largest supplier of Zambia’s forex requirements for years to come. “Now, as long as KCM and Mopani still remain in the state that they are, unable to optimise production, the Kwacha will remain weak. We need to really resolve issues around the mining sector. We can’t run away from the fact that, for many years to come, the mining industry will continue to be the largest supplier of our forex requirements as a country,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.