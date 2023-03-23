Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

GOVERNMENT says the country has committed to restore 2 million hectares of forests by the year 2030. And Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says during the previous regime, only individuals connected to the corridors of power were benefiting from forestry products such as timber. He says it is for this reason that government has put in place measures that will see every Zambian benefit from natural resources without segregation. Speaking during the launch of the 2023 International Day of Forests and the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100), Tuesday, Nzovu called for concerted efforts from citizens and cooperating partners in order to meet the set target for 2030. “The African Forests Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) is a pan-African…...