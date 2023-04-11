FORMER Commerce minister Bob Sichinga says government can engage people like him if it needs ideas outside debt restructuring, arguing that they cannot afford to fold their hands waiting for IMF forever. Last week, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said there was no viable option if debt restructuring fails but expressed optimism that it’ll be a success. But in an interview, Friday, Sichinga said he would be looking for an alternative plan if he was the Finance Minister. “What is your alternative plan? We just can’t fold our hands, no! We can’t be waiting for the IMF forever, no, we have to have a plan ourselves to take control of our sovereignty. So, we must make a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.