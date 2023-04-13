National Union for Small Scale Farmers executive director Dr Frank Kayula speaks during the launch of the Beyond Maize Study Report by HIVOS at Chamba Valley Exotic Hotel in Lusaka on August 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Union for Small Scale Farmers in Zambia (NUSFAZ) president Dr Frank Kayula says the country has insufficient cassava to ease demand for mealie meal at the moment. Commenting on Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri’s advise that citizens must consider consuming sorghum and cassava, Dr Kayula said not every Zambian liked cassava. “The possibility to reduce pressure on maize is there with cassava, with rice if we learn to diversify our diets. But you see, it is not every Zambian that likes cassava, it is not every Zambian that will eat rice, many Zambians like maize meal made into nshima. That is their favourite, that is why the demand is high. What government needs to do is to respond to this…...