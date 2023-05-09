ZAMBIA Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) Director General Idah Chella says the authority undertook 10 investigations, of which seven were concluded, on various procurement matters during the first quarter of 2023. And Chella has noted with concern that most local authorities are not following procedure when it comes to eligibility for participation in the Open National Bidding procurement method. Addressing the media, Monday, Chella said the other three cases, from the 10 that were investigated, were on-going as at 31st March, 2023. “In the quarter under review, the Authority undertook investigations on various procurement matters and considered appeals from aggrieved bidders arising from various procurements. 10 investigations were undertaken. The status is that seven investigations were concluded and three were on-going as…...



