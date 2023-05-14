THE Zambia Electronic Clearing House Limited (ZECHL) has asked banks and other financial institutions to disable Airtel on their E-Money platforms due to a technical issue at the telecommunications company. Meanwhile, Airtel has notified its customers that transfers to banks and other networks are unavailable currently, assuring that it is working to restore the services. In a circular dated May 13, 2023, addressed to Payment systems, Bank of Zambia, Commercial banks, and Financial Institutions, ZECHL Chief Executive Officer Francis Lwanga said the request was in view of the technical challenge Airtel developed. “We refer to the above subject matter and subsequent communication shared with you yesterday 12th May 2023 following the implementation of the Sender’s Name Reference and Transaction Type…...



