THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted three trucks containing 100, 000 litres of ethanol that was about to be smuggled into the country. Addressing journalists, Saturday, ZRA Corporate Affairs Manager Oliver Nzala said the products were declared as transit goods destined for DRC when in fact not. “The Zambia Revenue Authority has intercepted 100, 000 litres of ethanol, and this after our enforcement unit in the authority did conduct some patrols in Mpika. Of course we normally do these patrols just to check on how compliant our traders and taxpayers are. Now, in this instance, we have three trucks that were impounded. These came in through Nakonde border and the declaration was that they were destined for the Democratic…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.