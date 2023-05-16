THE Cotton Board of Zambia has attributed the fall in prices of cotton from K15 per kg last year to between K5 and K6 this year to reduced demand for the commodity on the world market. Board Chief Executive Officer Sunduzwayo Banda says the country produces less than one percent of the continent’s cotton, therefore it has little influence on the market. In an interview, Monday, Banda said there was need to restructure the cotton sector in Zambia to ensure improved productivity and create shock absorbers. [The fall] it is just [due to] the world demand. The biggest producers have produced enough and they did not necessarily offload on the market last year so now they are offloading. Our quantities are nothing to talk about;…...



