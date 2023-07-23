THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has published the Market Price Index for the third quarter of 2023. In a statement, ZPPA Public Relations Officer Iñutu Mushambatwa urged procuring entities to take note of introduction of the Price Reasonableness Analysis template for comparison of prices offered by other bidders. “The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has published the Market Price Index for the third quarter of 2023. ZPPA wishes to advise procuring entities to adhere to the Public Procurement Act No.8 of 2020, public procurement guidelines as well as circulars and Price Reasonableness Analysis templates provided on the Authority’s website www.zppa.org.zm when utilizing the Market Price Index and Price Reasonableness Analysis. The Authority urges procuring entities to take note of…...



