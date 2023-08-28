ZESCO Limited has announced the reintroduction of electricity connection subsidy which will pave way for 8,300 new connections broken down as 7,800 for households and 500 small scale enterprises, countrywide. In a statement, Monday, Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani explained that the subsided connections formed part of the Electricity Service Access Project (ESAP), an initiative aimed at increasing access to electricity specifically by the rural populace. “Zesco Limited has reintroduced the electricity connection subsidy which will pave way for 8,300 new electricity connections broken down as 7,800 for households and 500 small scale enterprises, countrywide. The subsided connections form part of the Electricity Service Access Project (ESAP), an initiative of the government of the Republic of Zambia and whose primary…...



