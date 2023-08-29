ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government started planning for load management about four months ago to ensure that there are no serious disruptions this year. In an interview, Monday, Kapala said government had been planning for load management owing to last year’s poor rainfall season. “We are making contingent plans to ensure that what happened last year does not happen this year. I think that is all I can tell you for now. We are getting ready and as you have noted we received very little rainfall and water in the dam. So, we started planning for load management some three, four months ago. So, we should be fine unless something drastic happens but we are getting ready for load…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.